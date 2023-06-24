Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading 16% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $325.27 million and $41.06 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,687,353,233 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

