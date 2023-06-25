105,000 Shares in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Bought by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of SLVM stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $40.71. The stock had a trading volume of 796,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.07. Sylvamo Co. has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $57.38.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $959.00 million for the quarter. Sylvamo had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 80.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

