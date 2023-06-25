10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) & YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Financial Comparison

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) and YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YaSheng Group has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and YaSheng Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A YaSheng Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and YaSheng Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -6.17% YaSheng Group 28.88% 2.14% 2.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 48.4% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and YaSheng Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A YaSheng Group $18.59 million 1.03 $5.31 million N/A N/A

YaSheng Group has higher revenue and earnings than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

YaSheng Group beats 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About YaSheng Group

YaSheng Group engages in the agricultural operations in China. It develops, process, markets and distributes a variety of food products processed primarily from agriculture products grown in North West China. Its products include field crops, vegetables, fruits, dried fruit packages, garlic extract gels, feed materials, flowers, special crops, seeds, poultry, potato, hops extracts, pellet & compressed hops, Chinese TCM herbs, seeds and many other agro products. The company was founded by Changsheng Zhou in 2004 and is headquartered in Lanzhou, China.

