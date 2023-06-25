1,494,037 Shares in Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Acquired by BML Capital Management LLC

BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,494,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000. Surrozen comprises about 0.8% of BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned 4.97% of Surrozen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surrozen in the second quarter worth approximately $744,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new position in shares of Surrozen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Surrozen in the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 10,427.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 523,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen Price Performance

SRZN opened at $0.62 on Friday. Surrozen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen ( NASDAQ:SRZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.42. Equities analysts forecast that Surrozen, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

