17,363 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,864,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,297,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,597,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $80.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.01. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

