19,269 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Purchased by Trevian Wealth Management LLC

Trevian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,269 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,839,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Lyft by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 210,038 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 125,555 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $169,364.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 474,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft Trading Down 1.9 %

Lyft stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.87 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 151.57% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYFT. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lyft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lyft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.