248,571 Shares in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 248,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,606,000. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arden Trust Co owned approximately 1.02% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,642.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.23. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $49.37.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

