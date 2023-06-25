522 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Purchased by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $258,792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 413,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,933,000 after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,249,000 after acquiring an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GWW opened at $737.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $686.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $646.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.63 and a 1 year high of $748.76.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

