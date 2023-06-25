5,379 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Acquired by Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 46,911 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 110,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $52.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.