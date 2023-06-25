66,600 Shares in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Acquired by Samson Rock Capital LLP

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Cronos Group comprises about 0.1% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,611,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 318,019 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 68.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 739,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 299,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,281,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 273,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cronos Group

Cronos Group Trading Down 4.7 %

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,376,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,897.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 237,500 shares of company stock worth $434,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

CRON traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,152. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.62.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 178.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.