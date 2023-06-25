75,000 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Purchased by Samson Rock Capital LLP

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,000. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 2.1% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FIS traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.75. 11,464,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,274,283. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $105.16.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.