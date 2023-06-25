8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGHT. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 Stock Up 2.8 %

EGHT opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $425.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.27. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

8X8 ( NASDAQ:EGHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $184.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 8X8 by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 21,494 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in 8X8 by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in 8X8 by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in 8X8 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

(Get Rating

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.