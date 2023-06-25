Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 510,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,113,000 after buying an additional 97,011 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. ADE LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 58,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $66.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

