Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after buying an additional 1,609,692 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $399.61 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $408.76. The company has a market capitalization of $303.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $386.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.83.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

