Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 2,564.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 795,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value comprises 6.5% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $53,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 387.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 14.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONV opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3484 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

