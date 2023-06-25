Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Sells 450 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.2% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 423,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,541,000 after purchasing an additional 303,322 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 444,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,198,000 after purchasing an additional 195,323 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 386,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 852,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,728,000 after purchasing an additional 129,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $132.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.28.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

