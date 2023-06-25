AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 771,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,368 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $36,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,101,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,114,000 after buying an additional 625,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $108,304,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $50.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.47.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

