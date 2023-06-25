AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,640,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,478 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.42% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $66,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 374,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 897,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,909,000 after purchasing an additional 68,432 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.62.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.