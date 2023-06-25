AE Wealth Management LLC Has $38.02 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,092,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,740 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $38,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $34.90 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.55. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

