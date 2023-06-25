AE Wealth Management LLC Has $43.12 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,456 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $43,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $230,255,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,123,886 shares in the company, valued at $35,828,997,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,917,280 shares of company stock worth $1,618,585,049. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.89 and a 12-month high of $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.30 and a 200-day moving average of $146.34. The firm has a market cap of $418.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.