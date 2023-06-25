AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 521,056 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521,056 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $35,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.13.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

