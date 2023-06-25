AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,537 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.40% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $32,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $379,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 268,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 59,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.61 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.60.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

