AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 847.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,850 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.79% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $51,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 55.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,324,000 after purchasing an additional 74,449 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,988,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 18,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.32. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.96 and a one year high of $100.61.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

