aelf (ELF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $174.62 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. aelf has a market capitalization of $174.62 million and $5.11 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000921 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002572 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000964 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,050,665 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.