Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Bought by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 81,890 shares during the period. Affiliated Managers Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.90% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $45,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:AMG traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $142.93. 345,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,385. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.58 and a 200-day moving average of $151.53. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.12 and a fifty-two week high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 50.65%. The company had revenue of $517.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.93.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

