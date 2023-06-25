Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Air Lease by 36.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,769 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $58,077,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $41,846,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 550.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,511,000 after buying an additional 862,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Lease news, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $98,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark bought 2,600 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $98,696.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,733.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AL opened at $40.18 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $636.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AL. Citigroup started coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

