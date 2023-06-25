Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after buying an additional 2,062,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,535,000 after buying an additional 1,323,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,246,000 after buying an additional 140,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,438,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Airbnb by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,859,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,470,000 after buying an additional 196,200 shares in the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total transaction of $2,554,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,333,728.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,988,393 shares of company stock worth $231,974,197 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $124.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $144.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.73.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

