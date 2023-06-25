Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives $16.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGI. TD Securities cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Laurentian downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $11.72 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

