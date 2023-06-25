Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives $143.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,490,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $84.92 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $224.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

