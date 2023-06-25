Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 130 ($1.66) target price on the stock.

Alphawave IP Group stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.79) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The company has a market capitalization of £985.84 million, a PE ratio of 12,320.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.13. Alphawave IP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 168.28 ($2.15). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 115.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 107.10.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

