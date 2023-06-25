Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 130 ($1.66) target price on the stock.
Alphawave IP Group stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.79) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The company has a market capitalization of £985.84 million, a PE ratio of 12,320.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.13. Alphawave IP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 168.28 ($2.15). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 115.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 107.10.
