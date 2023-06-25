American Vanguard Co. (AVD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on July 14th

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

American Vanguard has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American Vanguard has a payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Vanguard to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

NYSE AVD opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.94. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $124.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.20 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded American Vanguard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Vanguard news, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom purchased 56,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,465.27. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,094,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,452,197.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom bought 7,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $121,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,101,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,091,854.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom bought 56,751 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,008,465.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,094,665 shares in the company, valued at $19,452,197.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 83,956 shares of company stock worth $1,468,060. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Vanguard

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in American Vanguard by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in American Vanguard by 477.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in American Vanguard by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Articles

