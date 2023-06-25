Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Position Cut by Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up about 2.6% of Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP opened at $317.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.89. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

