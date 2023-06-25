Analysts Set Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) PT at $26.23

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.69.
A number of research firms have commented on EPRT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 68.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 104.67%.
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
