Analyzing Boyd Group Services (BYDGF) & Its Competitors

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Boyd Group Services and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Group Services 0 2 3 0 2.60 Boyd Group Services Competitors 4398 23974 30156 618 2.46

Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus target price of $261.25, suggesting a potential upside of 42.18%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 574.26%. Given Boyd Group Services’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boyd Group Services has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Boyd Group Services pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Boyd Group Services pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.1% and pay out 228.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Boyd Group Services and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Group Services $2.43 billion $40.96 million 65.63 Boyd Group Services Competitors $5.64 billion $586.18 million -44.59

Boyd Group Services’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Boyd Group Services. Boyd Group Services is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Boyd Group Services and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Group Services 2.32% 8.25% 2.91% Boyd Group Services Competitors -1,190.69% -255.24% -24.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.1% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States. In addition, the company operates a third-party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services that offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services. It serves insurance companies and individual vehicle owners. Boyd Group Services Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

