Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BUD. StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.611 dividend. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

