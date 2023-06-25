Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $61.94 Million

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $2,111.80 or 0.06952420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market cap of $61.94 million and $247,470.11 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankrstaking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

