Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY24 guidance to $4.15-4.45 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $46.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.10. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl bought 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $55,694.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $355,209. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Apogee Enterprises news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl acquired 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,694.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,209. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $61,018.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,442.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 26.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 26,160 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 21.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 30.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APOG shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

