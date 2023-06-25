Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNK. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.63. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $98.00.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.