Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $387,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,173 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $38.29. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.22.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.