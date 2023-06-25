Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $741,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $144.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

