Aprio Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.19.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

