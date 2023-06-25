Aprio Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK opened at $297.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.85. The company has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.56.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. UBS Group began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

