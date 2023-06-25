Aprio Wealth Management LLC Invests $268,000 in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

ICLN opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

