Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,733 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,733 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $256.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The company has a market capitalization of $813.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.04.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

