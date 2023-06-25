Aprio Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM opened at $180.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

