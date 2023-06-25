Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,641 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

