Aprio Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in ASML by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in ASML by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $697.89 on Friday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $747.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $680.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $648.24.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

