Arbitrum (ARB) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.38 Billion

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00003542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbitrum has a market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $175.09 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.12769591 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 390 active market(s) with $283,233,117.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

