ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.38. ARCA biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABIO. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

