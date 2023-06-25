ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Trading Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.38. ARCA biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $2.70.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
