Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADM. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $72.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

